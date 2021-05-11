Awareness progs organized

PANGIN/BOLENG, 10 May: The Boleng division of the urban development & housing (UD&H) department organized awareness camps on various centrally-sponsored schemes (CSS) at Pangin and Boleng on 6 and 7 May.

Discussions were held on CSS’ like the PMAY (U), the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana, the National Urban Livelihood Mission, and the Swachh Bharat Mission (U) during the camp.

Siang DC Rajiv Takuk, who along with panchayat members and public leaders attended the camps, emphasized on creating more awareness among the people, and sought the public’s cooperation in implementing the schemes.

Siang SP S Singpho pointed out the pivotal role that the UD&H department can play for planned growth of the urban areas.

Commending the Boleng UD&H division for keeping the towns of Siang district clean and effectively implementing other programmes, Pangin EAC Vijoy Tamuk stressed on identifying genuine beneficiaries under the PMAY-HFA. He also called for creating awareness on the DAY-NULM “through installation of citizen’s board and using online platform which can further facilitate to mobilize and empower the women and unemployed youth of Siang district.” (DIPRO)