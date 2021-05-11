Students warn shopkeepers against overcharging

ZIRO, 10 May: The Apatani Students’ Union (ASU) warned the shopkeepers here in Lower Subansiri district against selling essential commodities at prices higher than the maximum retail prices (MRP).

The union said it has received numerous complaints from the public about shops selling commodities at higher prices.

It also asked the shopkeepers to not indulge in malpractices like adulteration of food products. The union provided copies of the price list prepared by the APMC and the DA to all the shopkeepers.

The members of the union also educated the shopkeepers about basic Covid-19 standard operating procedures.

The ASU appealed to the public to approach the legal metrology & consumer affairs department or the union if any shopkeeper or businessman/woman is found selling essentials at higher prices.