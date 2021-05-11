Governor congratulates Sarma

ITANAGAR, 10 May: Governor BD Mishra has congratulated Himanta Biswa Sarma on becoming the chief minister of Assam, and expressed hope that Sarma would take Assam to new heights of development and prosperity.

Mishra expressed confidence that the spirit of cooperation, collaboration and teamwork would be the keystones for good neighbourly relations between Assam and Arunachal.

He also evinced confidence that “all issues of boundary, forest area, etc, will be resolved at the earliest between Assam and Arunachal.”

“Addressing these long-pending and dragging issues will definitely reinforce amity and goodwill amongst the people of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam on the borders of the two states,” he said. (Raj Bhavan)