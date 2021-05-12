23 vaccinated during medical camp

CHANGLANG, 11 May: Twenty-three people above the age of 45 years were vaccinated with the Covid vaccine at Yanman village here in Changlang district during a free ‘medical camp and awareness lecture’ organized by the Changlang battalion headquarters of the 25 Sector Assam Rifles on 10 May.

Held under the aegis of the Assam Rifles (North) headquarters inspector general, medical staff from the primary health centre in Khimiyong carried out the vaccination drive.

A total of 110 people were checked and provided with necessary medicines during the medical camp.

Apart from providing medical assistance, basic knowledge on health education, including precautionary measures against common viral diseases, was also imparted by ARMO Assistant Commandant Rohit Kumar.

A short talk on awareness around the Covid-19 vaccination was delivered by Dr Geetika Vashisth from the WHO’s NPSP Arunachal team.

The lecture provided comprehensive information about the pandemic, its sources, methods of infection, symptoms of infection, and how to prevent it. It also highlighted the important instructions, government guidelines and precautionary and preventive measures, including wearing masks, social distancing and regular handwashing.