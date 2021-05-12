Mayor launches sanitization prog

ITANAGAR, 11 May: Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) Mayor Tame Phassang launched a sanitization programme on Tuesday for carrying out sanitization activities within the Itanagar capital region, in the presence of Deputy Mayor Biri Basang, ICR DC Talo Potom, SP Jimmy Chiram, and others.

IMC EE Tadar Tarang has been assigned as the nodal officer of the sanitization team for carrying out the sanitization activities.

The sanitization team will extend its services to Covid hospitals, check gates, government institutions and others, as and when required.

Later, a team led by Tarang carried out sanitization in the micro-containment zones under Ward 14, 15 and 18, and the banks in Naharlagun.

Corporators Gyamar Tuvin, Tadar Hanghi and Kipa Takum were also present during the sanitization.

The team may be contacted for carrying out sanitization activities in the following numbers: 87946 02667 and 94360 42832. (DIPRO)