Covid vaccination camps held in remote Tawang villages

TAWANG, 11 May: Covid vaccination camps were organized at Mago, Shalungthi and Tsechu (Damteng) villages in Thingbu circle of Jang subdivision in Tawang district on 8 May.

The medical team from the Jang CHC was headed by DRCHO Dr Rinchin Neema.

Eighty-eight beneficiaries above 45 years of age were vaccinated, while 35 patients with different ailments were given treatment and provided with free medicines.

Dr Neema created awareness on Covid-19 prevention and protocols. He also spoke on the ill-effects of tobacco and alcohol consumption.

Tawang ZPC Leki Gombu and Jang ADC RD Thungon distributed facemasks and hand sanitizers to the villagers. They also inspected the health sub-centre in Mago village. (DIPRO)