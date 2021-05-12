Unidentified body found

ITANAGAR, 11 May: As per a report received from the Naharlagun police station OC, an unidentified dead body has been found at the Pachin riverbed near Borum village on Tuesday.

The body is of a male, who seems to be approximately 25 years of age.

The body was recovered from the river after a lot of hardship, and it has been shifted to the RKMH morgue for preservation. Postmortem examination will be conducted at TRIHMS on Wednesday.

Anyone who has filed a missing person report or has any missing person case may come forward to identify the body. (DIPRO)