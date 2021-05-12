DC urges religious leaders to generate awareness on Covid-19

ITANAGAR, 11 May: Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) DC Talo Potom convened a virtual meeting with religious leaders on Tuesday and urged them to generate awareness among their believers to ensure that Covid appropriate behaviour is followed by all.

Medical Officer Dr Maga Rija presented a brief on the importance of vaccination and other SOPs that need to be strictly followed.

The DC also asked the religious leaders to strictly follow the SOPs issued by the district administration and the state government. He further urged all to stay at home and utilize the home delivery services.

Later, during a virtual meeting with corporators led by Mayor Tame Phassang, the IMC team assured that the corporators are ensuring that the containment orders are being properly followed in their respective jurisdictions.

ICR DMO Dr Mandip Perme highlighted the importance of vaccines and also briefed about the measures that need to be followed.

He also requested the corporators to provide assistance to the contact tracing teams as and when required.

The DC also reviewed the status of law and order with regard to proper implementation of the containment order with the SP and with magistrates through another virtual meeting. (DIPRO)