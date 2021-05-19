RGU to have its IR

RONO HILLS, 18 May: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here is going to have its institutional repository (IR) with the virtual inauguration of its IR portal on 20 May.

The central library of RGU has taken the initiative to upload more than 12,000 e-books to the IR, along with journals, seminar/webinar lectures, and scholarly publications. In due course of time, e-resources and digital teaching-learning materials will also be uploaded.

RGU VC Prof Saket Kushwaha will inaugurate the IR portal, http://rguir.inflibnet.ac.in, virtually.