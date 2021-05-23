3 die of Covid-19, Tawang’s positivity rate at 30%

ITANAGAR, 22 May: Three more people have died of Covid-19, taking the total to 95 in the state, according to the health department’s Saturday bulletin.

A 40-year-old from Tawang died on 21 May. He had tested positive on 18 May. A 74-year-old male from Wakro, Lohit, who had tested positive on 15 May, died on Saturday at the DCHC in Tezu.

A 35-year-old died at the DCH in Chimpu on Saturday morning. He had been referred from the district hospital in Likabali.

All three were not vaccinated.

Meanwhile, 314 people tested positive for the virus in the state, with Tawang reporting 30 percent positivity rate as 41 of the total 138 tested on Saturday reporting positive.

Fifty-five people tested positive in the Itanagar capital region, of the total 471 persons who were tested.

Altogether 291 persons were reported to have recovered or been discharged in the state on Saturday (see bulletin).