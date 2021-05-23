IMC continues sanitization of wards

ITANAGAR, 22 May: The Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) is continuing its sanitization activities at various wards of the IMC, and is extending support for free RATs in different micro-containment zones of various wards.

“Today we have sanitized areas like Senki View water treatment plant, CRPF camp areas, ATMs at Senki View, urban areas at Senki View and its adjoining areas,” informed IMC Mayor Tame Phassang.

He also informed that RATs are being conducted in different wards.

“I personally express my gratitude to the health team

for conducting RATs in Wards 1 and 2. With such effort of testing at the micro level, we will definitely contain the virus from spreading further,” added Phassang.

The mayor appealed to everyone to get tested for Covid-19, “so that we can identify the probable areas to contain the virus.”

Commending the IMC and the health department for sanitizing and conducting RATs in the wards, Ward 1 Corporator Lokam Anand said, “We are thankful for conducting RAT free of cost in micro-containment zones of our area. It’s the duty of the public to come forward and get tested, so that we can contain the virus.”