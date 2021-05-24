3 more die of Covid; state’s tally at 98

ITANAGAR, 23 May: The state reported three more Covid-19 deaths on Sunday, taking the total death toll to 98.

A 60-year-old female from A Sector in Naharlagun and a 60-year-old male from Aalo in West Siang district passed away on 23 May – both at the dedicated Covid hospital (DCH) in Chimpu.

The female patient’s vaccination status was nil, while the male patient’s vaccination status is unknown.

On 22 May, a 58-year-old male from AIR Colony in Tawang district passed away at around 5:10 pm at the district Covid health centre (DCHC). The patient had tested Covid-19 positive through RAT at the flu clinic of the district hospital in Tawang on 17 May. He had taken his first dose of vaccination on 26 April.

The state also recorded 226 cases on the day, and reported 260 recoveries.

On Sunday, Changlang overtook the Itanagar capital region (ICR) and reported the highest 58 Covid positive cases. The ICR detected 41 and Lower Dibang Valley recorded 27 cases.

As of 23 May, the DCHs in Chimpu and Pasighat collectively have 62 critical patients, while the DCHCs have 61 patients. The state quarantine facility has 47 occupants.

(see bulletin)