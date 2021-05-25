ANSU provides essential commodities to stranded students, daily wage earners

ITANAGAR, 24 May: The All Nyishi Students’ Union (ANSU) on Monday distributed essential items to stranded students and daily wage earners in the capital region.

“The union is targeting to reach out to more than 10,000 daily wage earners and stranded students, belonging to all tribes, who are affected by the ICR lockdown,” ANSU general secretary Gora Rikam Bhai said in a release.

He said the assistance being provided is not only meant for the stranded students and daily wage earners belonging to the Nyishi community but all tribes.

Ration items like rice, dal, cooking oil, potatoes, etc, were distributed from the ANSU office here. Sanitary napkins were also distributed, the release said.

Itanagar Capital Region DC Talo Potom also visited the ANSU office and advised the student leaders to identify actual needy people and distribute the items accordingly, the union informed.

Meanwhile, the ANSU urged the health department to “intensify the Covid-19 testing, contact tracing and treatment of patients, besides ramping up the vaccination drive, so that maximum populations can be covered.”

The ANSU GS appealed to the people to cooperate with the district administration and police personnel during the lockdown period by staying indoors.

The union also appealed to the PHED to ensure early restoration of water supply in the capital, stating that the capital’s dwellers are facing great problems due to disruption of water supply for many days now.