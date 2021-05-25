Inquiry into zoo attendant’s death sought

ITANAGAR, 24 May: The Arunachal Pradesh Biodiversity Protection Society (APBPS) has urged the state government to leave no stone unturned to investigate what led to the death of zoo attendant Poulash Karmakar last week.

The APBPS also demanded that the state government adequately compensate the next of kin of the victim, who was mauled by a tigress when he entered the cage to clean the pond.

Members of the APBPS, led by its vice chairman Roy Yangfo and secretary-general Chow Ananta Chowhieng met Itanagar Zoo Curator and RFO Raya Flago and Veterinary Officer Dr Sorang Tadap and expressed their concern over the unfortunate incident.

The members also donated hand sanitizers, gloves and facemasks for the zoo attendants.