State reports four Covid-19 deaths, tally reaches 102

ITANAGAR, 24 May: The state reported four more Covid-19 related deaths on Monday, taking the death toll to 102.

As per the DHS report, a 44-year-old man from Sunpura in Lohit district died of acute respiratory distress syndrome at the DCH in Pasighat. He had tested positive through TrueNat testing at the flu clinic of the DCH in Pasighat on 17 May. The patient’s vaccination status is nil.

A 98-year-old male from Mowb-II, Itanagar, died from Covid-19 pneumonia and post TB lung fibrosis and CVA. He had been admitted to the DCH in Chimpu on 18 May. His vaccination status is unknown.

A 52-year-old male from the ITBP camp in Kimin in Papum Pare district, who was suffering from Covid-19 pneumonia, died at the DCH in Chimpu. He had been admitted there on 20 May. The patient had received his first dose of vaccine on 7 May.

Further, a 50-year-old female with comorbidity died at the AMCH in Dibrugarh (Assam) on Sunday. She had been referred from the general hospital in Tirap HQ Khonsa. She had tested Covid-19 positive through RAT on 18 May. The patient’s vaccination status is nil.

Meanwhile, the state reported 480 new Covid positive cases on Monday, with 231 of them symptomatic.

Changlang reported the highest 93 Covid positive cases, followed by Tawang with 68 new cases and the Itanagar capital region with 67 cases.

Kra Daadi reported a 60 percent positivity rate – the highest in the state.

The DCH in Chimpu has 57 patients, while the DCHC in Midpu has four. The state quarantine facility currently has 47 occupants.

Also, 249 patients were declared recovered or discharged on the same day (see bulletin).