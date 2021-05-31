Eastern command GOC-in-C Lt Gen Anil Chauhan retires

NEW DELHI, 30 May: Lieutenant General Anil Chauhan, general officer commanding-in-chief (GOC-in-C) of the Indian Army’s eastern command, superannuates on 31 May after 40 years of service in the Indian Army.

Prior to taking over the eastern army, the general officer was director general of military operations in New Delhi.

As director general of military operations, the general officer was the main architect of ‘Op Sunrise’, under which coordinated operations were conducted by the Indian and Myanmar armies against insurgent groups operating near the border between the two countries. He was also involved in the planning of the Balakot surgical strikes, including post-strike management of the escalation along the Indo-Pakistan border.

Lt Gen Chauhan took over the reins of the eastern army on 1 September, 2019, from Lt Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane. The insurgency situation in the Northeastern states witnessed a major decline during the general officer’s tenure, resulting in reduced footprint of the Indian Army from a number of Northeast states.

Under his stewardship, the eastern army also demonstrated its prowess and will to safeguard national interests along the Sino-India border. This period also saw significant stepping up of infrastructure development in the border areas.

Lt Gen Chauhan has been conferred with the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, the Uttam Yudh Seva Medal, the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, the Sena Medal and the Vishisht Seva Medal. (Defence PRO, Kohima)