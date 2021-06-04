Eviction drive carried out for TAH

ZIRO, 3 Jun: After a ground verification of the construction work under Package II of the Trans-Arunachal Highway (TAH) project in Tajgi area in Lower Subansiri district, an eviction drive was conducted on Wednesday on stretches of the TAH between Chainage 72.00 and 73.630 to facilitate smooth construction of the highway.

A team of officers and police, led by EAC Tana Yaho demolished a few private structures along NH 13 between Chainage 72.00 and 73.630 in Tajgi village. The demolition had been pending for years. (DIPRO)