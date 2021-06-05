Contractors seek timely release of bills

LEMMI, 4 Jun: The Pakke-Kessang district unit of the All Arunachal Contractor’s Welfare Association has submitted a representation to the deputy commissioner, seeking timely release of bills against contract works that have been executed under various government departments.

The unit has also sought “turn-wise rotation of all enlisted contractor firms of Pakke-Kessang district,” in terms of awarding works, in order to give equal opportunity to all the registered firms of the district.

It also said that “preference should be given in e-tender process to the domicile of Pakke-Kessang district” in line with the Arunachal Pradesh District Based Entrepreneurs and Professionals (Incentives, Development and Promotional) Act, 2015.

It further said that all new infrastructure construction works being sanctioned for Lemmi headquarters should be constructed at the notified headquarters area only.

“It is requested to your authority to kindly implement and construct all new infrastructure projects and schemes being sanctioned hereafter for the Lemmi HQ in the notified headquarters area only, in proper consultation with the town planning board, all line departments and all stakeholders,” it said.