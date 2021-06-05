Union demands rescheduling of skill development trg date under PMKVY

LEMMI, 4 Jun: The Pakke-Kessang District Law Students’ Union has requested the Pakke-Kessang deputy commissioner to reschedule the date of submission of applications for the crash course/short-term skill development training under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY).

The last date of submission of applications was 3 June.

“Within this short period of time, it would not be possible for every student to reach the district HQ to submit their applications due to sprinkled in their respective hometown/village and bottleneck of the road conditions from lower belt, in particular to Dissing-Passo circle and Seijosa,” the union stated in a representation to the DC.

It said that there is also the ICR lockdown till 7 June, and all eligible students would not be able to reach Pakke-Kessang to submit their applications.

Urging the DC to immediately issue a “notification/corrigendum” extending the date of submission of applications, the union said that it would otherwise launch a series of democratic agitations against the administration.