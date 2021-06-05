Tomar releases ‘model panchayat citizen’s charter’ framework

ITANAGAR, 4 Jun: Union Rural Development & Panchayati Raj (RD&PR) Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday released the framework for the ‘Model panchayat citizen’s charter’ through the virtual mode.

The union minister said the citizen’s charter would not only help the citizens become aware of their rights but also make the panchayats directly accountable to the people.

He urged the states to formulate their citizen’s charter, covering different services rendered by the panchayats, by 15 August.

Participating in the programme, Arunachal’s RD&PR Minister Bamang Felix welcomed the initiative and said that it (citizen’s charter) would bring more transparency and accountability at the grassroots level.

Felix said his department would make every effort to formulate the citizen’s charter within the given time period.

Panchayati Raj Secretary Amarnath Talwade and senior officers of the panchayati raj department participated in the programme.