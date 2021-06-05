IJU, EGI hail SC verdict on Vinod Dua case

NEW DELHI, 4 Jun: The Indian Journalists Union (IJU) has hailed the Supreme Court’s decision quashing the sedition case registered against journalist Vinod Dua in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh.

The case had been filed against Dua by a local BJP leader in Himachal Pradesh over his YouTube show.

In a statement, IJU president Geetartha Pathak and secretary-general Sabina Inderjit said that “the SC’s verdict is historic as it clearly defined the issue of protection of freedom of speech and expression of media personnel.”

It is to be mentioned that the apex court had in 1962 ruled that sedition charges could not be invoked against a citizen for criticism of government actions as it would be in conformity with the freedom of speech and expression, the IJU said.

The Editors Guild of India (EGI) also on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court verdict on the sedition case against Dua.

Lauding the verdict, while the EGI demanded repeal of the “draconian” and “antiquated” sedition laws, the Indian Women’s Press Corps expressed hope that the apex court judgment will provide “immediate relief” to the journalists who are in jail under sedition charges.

“EGI expresses satisfaction with the Supreme Court’s concerns over the chilling effect that sedition laws have on free media and our democracy,” the guild said in a statement.

“The guild demands repeal of these draconian and antiquated laws that find no space in any modern liberal democracy,” it said. (With PTI input)