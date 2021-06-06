1 dies of Covid, death tally reaches 123

ITANAGAR, 5 Jun: The state had one Covid death on Friday, which was reported on Saturday in the daily bulletin, taking the total death tally to 123.

A 39-year-old man from Lohit district, with fever and diarrhoea, tested positive on 4 June through rapid antigen test at the flu clinic of the Tezu zonal hospital. He was referred to the AMC in Dibrugarh (Assam) on the same day but passed away on his way to the hospital at around 3:15 pm. His immediate cause of death is Covid pneumonia, as per the health department. He had not been administered the Covid vaccine.

The state also reported 327 Covid positive cases on Saturday, out of whom 110 are symptomatic.

The Itanagar capital region reported 77 cases, followed by 43 cases in Lohit and 39 cases in Tawang.

At the same time, 402 people were declared recovered by the health department on the day (see bulletin).