6 micro-containment zones identified in Namsai

NAMSAI, 6 Jun: The Namsai district administration has identified six micro-containment zones in Namsai, Chongkham, Lathao and Piyong circles, as a significant number of Covid-19 cases have been detected from these areas.

The DA has sealed the geographical areas of the micro-containment zones to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the interest of public health.

In Namsai circle, Dhonekona and adjoining villages will remain under containment till 19 June, Jona-III and the adjoining village in Lathao circle till 18 June, and the Nongtaw, Sati tea estate garden area in Piyong circle till 17 June. In Chongkham circle, Lanka tea estate and adjoining areas will remain under containment till 16 June, while Guna Nagar village new market, and Alubari and Napatia areas will be under containment till 12 June.

Those who have tested positive have been put under home isolation, as per reports of the health & family welfare department.

Besides a ban on all public and vehicular movement, all shops and business establishments, except those engaged in milk and dairy products, will remain closed in said areas.

Construction activities at sites operated by the government and private individuals will also be suspended. However, construction works related to major projects of the government shall be exempted.

Offices and institutions, both government and private, shall remain closed.

Exemptions will be given to people going for vaccination with proof of registration on the CoWIN portal, including age proof, and those in essential and emergency services.

Essential items and medical supplies for the residents will be provided and overseen by the administrative officer concerned, in coordination with the police and health workers.

The DMO/DSO will carry out Covid tests of all the residents as per the SOP and issue instructions as to the period of quarantine and other follow-up action to be taken.