DC instructs administrative officers, MOs to carry out door-to-door vaccination drive

KHONSA, 6 Jun: Tirap DC Taro Mize has directed the administrative officers and medical officers of all the seven circles of the district to carry out door-to-door vaccination drives for people living in the rural areas.

The district administration, with the help of the frontline workers on Sunday carried out vaccination drives in all the seven administrative circles – Khonsa, Deomali, Lazu, Dadam, Borduria, Soha and Bari-Basip.

The DC said that all the frontline workers will have to counter the fake messages circulating on social media about the anti-Covid vaccines.

All the panchayat members, the Nocte Mothers Federation and the Nocte Women Association have responded positively to the DC’s call.

Meanwhile, DMO Dr N Lowang informed that distribution of “logistics” and medicines for people in home isolation and CCCs will start from 7 June.

The DMO also informed that random Covid-19 tests were carried out at the petrol pump near the welcome gate here on Saturday, and in Deomali town area, and all the 154 samples tested negative for Covid. (DIPRO)