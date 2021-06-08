Complimentary rice for people who get vaccinated

YAZALI, 7 Jun: The local administration here in Lower Subansiri district has come up with the idea of offering complimentary rice to persuade the reluctant people to get vaccinated, and thereby improve the vaccination coverage rate among the people in the age group of 45 years and above.

The idea, conceived by Circle Officer Tashi Wangchuk Thongdok, yielded immediate results as 50 people above 45 years of age turned up for vaccination on Monday despite heavy rain. Each vaccinated person was given 20 kgs of rice.

Thongdok said the offer will continue till Wednesday.

“We will try to work out other strategies to improve the vaccination coverage. I aspire to achieve 100 percent vaccination coverage by 20 June,” he said, and sought cooperation from all the stakeholders to achieve the set target.

The CO thanked Taba Nagu, of Billo village, and Lich Birbal, of Kuchkut village, representing the VKV alumni of 1990, for donating the rice for distribution. (DIPRO)