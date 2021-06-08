GoAP launches Nishtha tele-track platform

ITANAGAR, 7 Jun: The state government on Monday launched a web- and android-based platform, ‘Nishtha tele-track’, for monitoring and management of mild and asymptomatic Covid-19 cases under home isolation across Papum Pare district and the Itanagar capital region.

The model has been developed in partnership with the US Agency for International Development’s (USAID) health system strengthening project Nishtha/Jhpiego, a health department release said.

Health Secretary P Parthiban, who launched the model/platform through the virtual mode, said: “This is an end-to-end integrated, tech-enabled home-based care model for monitoring, care and management of asymptomatic and mild Covid-19 cases under home isolation.”

USAID Health Office Director Sangita Patel highlighted the need to enhance access to quality healthcare for all sections of the society in remote and un-reached areas of the country.

The launch of Nishtha tele-track would help in decongesting the health facilities in two high-burden districts – Papum Pare and the ICR, Patel said.

Jhpeigo Country director Dr Bulbul Sood thanked the state government for collaborating with the USAID-Nishtha for rolling out this initiative, which Dr Sood said would further help in building a stronger and responsive health system to address the needs of the communities.

“Tele-track is a comprehensive, integrated tech-based home care model for persons under home isolation. This web- and android-based platform will act as an enabler for effective monitoring and tracking of Covid-19 patients and will have functionalities for recording vitals of home isolated cases on a daily basis, provision of regular and need-based SOS telemedicine consultations with a pool of physicians and digital reporting and generation of system alerts in case a patient develops symptoms and requires a referral,” the health department said.

“Technical features of this platform include daily tracking and monitoring of vitals for 10 days with alerts on pre-decided indicators, SOS 24/7 tele-consultation for sick patients, remote monitoring and management by nursing staff or medical officers, tele-counselling on nutritional and mental health wellbeing, and hosting risk communication materials/audiovisuals for standardized messaging,” it said.

Health Services Director Dr M Lego, Joint Secretary Mamata Riba and State Surveillance Officer Dr L Jampa were present during the launch.