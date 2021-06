ITANAGAR, 8 Jun: The water pipeline supplying drinking water to the area in and around Donyi Polo Vidhya Bhavan here has been damaged. Informing this in a release, the PHE department said a landslide caused by heavy rainfall washed away the pipes.

“There will be no drinking water supply, but we are going to press tanker service. The restoration work has started, but the weather is affecting the whole process,” said a PHED official.