GoAP urged to release funds under MGNREGA

ITANAGAR, 8 Jun: The All Arunachal Contractor’s Welfare Association (AACWA) on Tuesday urged the state government to release funds under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

In a statement, the AACWA said that, during the last financial year (2020-21), the rural development department floated tenders through various district project directors for procurement and supply of materials for MGNREGA works in rural areas.

“A financial year is over but the state government has not released a single penny of fund for contractors’ payments,” the AACWA said.

It said the MGNREGA is a national project and is funded by the central government, “so, delaying of funds release to various DPDOs is questionable.”

“The pending bills of SADA, CCI, RE and other normal funds should also be released as many contractors completed the works under above cited plan head but still they have not been given full payments by the departments,” the association said.

It further urged the state government to “instruct all the departments that all kinds of tenders and quotations be made only on e-tendering mode during the Covid-19 restriction phase.”