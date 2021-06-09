RGURSF mourns scholar’s demise

ITANAGAR, 8 Jun: The Rajiv Gandhi University Research Scholars’ Forum (RGURSF) has extended its deepest condolences to the family of Abom Bui, a PhD research scholar in RGU’s history department who died here on Tuesday.

In a condolence message, RGURSF general secretary Prem Taba said, “We are deeply saddened to know about the demise of our colleague. She was an amiable, sincere, hardworking and down-to-earth person. She did her schooling from Saint Joseph School, Seppa, and completed her graduation from DNGC. She championed her department, earning her position as the topper of masters in arts (history) and earned herself a gold medal for excellent performances throughout the semesters. She also topped the RGU MPhil and PhD (RGUMPET) exams, 2020. After completing her MPhil, she had joined the department of history for a PhD. She was also very active within the scholars’ fraternity.”

Meanwhile, RGU Joint Registrar Dr David Pertin in a message expressed sorrow over the scholar’s demise.

“The VC of RGU, his counterpart from CUG, director of IUAC, New Delhi, and director of NERIST, besides others expressed their profound condolences,” Dr Pertin said, and also himself expressed condolences to the bereaved family.