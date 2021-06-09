Proposal for utilization of untied fund for relief work approved

YUPIA, 8 Jun: All the ZPMs of Papum Pare district have approved a proposal for utilizing the untied fund (which was approved in the last DPC meeting) for relief work and welfare of the people at the grassroots level.

In this connection, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Papum Pare ZPC Chukhu Bablu here on Tuesday, which was attended by all the 11 ZPMs of the district.

The ZPC said the proposal for diversion of the approved untied fund was made “keeping in view the untold miseries of people due to the Covid-19 pandemic and other natural calamities in the district.”

He thanked all the members for their support and cooperation and urged them to maintain the same team spirit in the future too for the greater good of the people of Papum Pare.

Earlier, the Papum Pare DRDA PD highlighted the guidelines for utilization of the untied fund and its implications. (DIPRO)