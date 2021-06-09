Kra Daadi DA reviews Covid status, lifts containment of Palin petrol depot

PALIN, 8 Jun: The Kra Daadi district administration has lifted the micro-containment measure imposed in the petrol depot complex here in the district after recovery of all the Covid-19 patients.

Reviewing the Covid-19 status in the district in a meeting here on Tuesday, DC Higio Tala also decided to extend “the standing order of Covid-19 SOPs” till 1 July. He asked the superintendent of police to “continue with the mask checking activities in Palin township.”

DMO Dr Chasen Lowang Mallo informed that so far, 63 persons have been randomly tested in Yangte area, a hotspot of positive cases. She suggested to the district administration to keep Yangte area under strict observation before declaring it as a containment zone.

District Surveillance Officer Dr Gimi Tang informed that the district has a total of 33 positive cases, of whom 22 cases are in Yangte and 11 are in Palin.

“One patient has been referred and shifted to the dedicated Covid hospital, Chimpu,” Dr Tang said, adding that random Covid tests are being carried out in different places of the district.

He said there are no new Covid-19 cases in Rai Balo village, and that all positive cases in the village have recovered fully.

SP Dusu Kaling and ADC Higio Yame also spoke. (DIPRO)