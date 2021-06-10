Assn demands reintroduction of forestry subject in APPSCCE optional paper

ITANAGAR, 9 Jun: Expressing anguish over the removal of forestry subject from the mains optional paper of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Combined Competitive Examination (APPSCCE), forestry graduate students under the aegis of the Forestry Students Association of Arunachal (FoSAA) on Wednesday said that the existing recruitment rules for the posts of range forest officer (RFO) and assistant conservator of forests (ACF) is unjustified.

In a representation to the environment, forests & climate change minister, the FoSAA said that the “forestry optional paper was discontinued in APPSCCE since 2017, which is utterly unjust to the forestry graduated students.”

The association demanded reintroduction of forestry subject in the APPSCCE optional paper. It also demanded that “forestry graduate be made sole eligibility criteria in recruitment of RFO and ACF posts, so that 100 percent reservation can be made for them in recruitment of mentioned posts.”

It added that Jammu & Kashmir and Kerala have 100 percent reservation for forestry graduate students in the recruitment for ACF and RFO posts.