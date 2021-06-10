GB sentenced to life imprisonment for killing his wife

KHONSA, 9 Jun: The district and sessions court here in Tirap district has sentenced one Harsingh Murah to life imprisonment with fine for murdering his wife over suspicion of an illicit relationship with another person in 2016.

The court held him guilty under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. District and Sessions Judge H Kashyap pronounced the judgment through a virtual court on Wednesday.

According to court prosecution, Murah, the GB of Kherem Murah village in Changlang district, stabbed his wife Bimla Murah to death, following an altercation between them over a suspected illicit relationship with another person, on the intervening night of 7 and 8 January, 2016.

Inspector C Longri of the Bordumsa police station had initiated the investigation, and SI R Borang submitted the chargesheet against Murah.

The woman’s son had lodged the FIR with the police. (DIPRO)