Two more die of Covid-19

ITANAGAR, 9 Jun: The state reported two Covid deaths on Wednesday, taking the total number of lives claimed by the virus to 128.

The two deaths were reported from Lower Subansiri and Lohit districts.

A 41-year-old male who was fully vaccinated died at the DCHC in Ziro. He had comorbidities and had tested positive for the virus on 1 June.

A 37-year-old female from Lohit died at the DCH in Pasighat. She was detected with the virus on 8 June at the flu clinic of the Tezu zonal general hospital. She was not vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the state reported 247 Covid-19 cases after testing 5,866 samples on Wednesday. 130 symptomatic cases were reported, while 279 patients recovered or were discharged.

The total number of active cases in the state stands at 3,271, with 563 in the ICR and 350 in Changlang (see bulletin)