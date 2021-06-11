AAPSU writes to union tribal affairs min, seeks early release of scholarships

ITANAGAR, 10 Jun: A three-member team of the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) called on Governor BD Mishra here on Thursday and submitted a representation to the union tribal affairs ministry through his office for early release of pre- and post-matric scholarships for APST students.

The team, comprising AAPSU vice president Meje Taku, convener Tatung Taga and education secretary Prem Tallong in the representation apprised the ministry of the untold sufferings of the students due to the second wave of Covid-19 and due to the adoption of online/blended mode of education.

The union stated that the usual timing for officially disbursing the centrally-sponsored umbrella scholarship for tribal and minority students has passed and the competent authorities have somehow failed to release the scholarships on time.

“Due to online classes, students, irrespective of classes and streams, took the responsibility of purchasing smartphones as it was a requisite for such classes. This is in addition to the several layers of problems already faced by the student community. Under such circumstances, when the scholarships are not released on time, it is the students who are at the receiving end. Students are upset and deeply stressed over the lack of resources for continuing online classes, and the unjustifiable delay in release of umbrella scholarship has severely affected the beneficiaries,” the AAPSU said.

Earlier, on Wednesday, an AAPSU team led by Taku met the state’s medical education director and the finance & health principal secretary regarding the issue of not releasing of stipends for paramedical and nursing students.

The team urged the state government to release the pending stipends of paramedical and nursing students without further delay.