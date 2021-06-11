State BJP office inaugurated

ITANAGAR, 10 Jun: The permanent office of the state BJP, located at Vivek Vihar here, was virtually inaugurated on Thursday by BJP national president JP Nadda.

Nadda in his address said that “karyakarta, karyakarni and karyalaya are indispensable,” and expressed hope that now the party’s workers would be able to work with more zeal and serve the party and the state with utmost sincerity.

He congratulated Chief Minister Pema Khandu, state BJP president BR Wahge and the party workers for the new office.

Khandu in his address said that, “under the Narendra Modi government, the entire Northeastern states have achieved never before development.”

The CM thanked the party workers for creating awareness among the people about the programmes and policies of the union and the state governments, and for demonstrating “extraordinary courage while rendering exceptional services during Covid pandemic.”

Khandu said that, with the opening of the new state BJP office, “the dream of lakhs of BJP workers has been fulfilled.”

Speaking to the press after attending the inaugural ceremony, he said the BJP would work harder for the people of the state.

Among others, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, union MoS Kiren Rijiju, Lok Sabha member Tapir Gao, Rajya Sabha member Nabam Rebia and IMC Mayor Tame Phassang were present on the occasion.