Kept in touch with CM, officials about Covid: Rijiju

ITANAGAR, 10 Jun: Union MoS for Sports & Youth Affairs, Kiren Rijiju said that, even though he did not personally visit the state during the Covid-19 pandemic, he regularly kept in touch with Chief Minister Pema Khandu and the officials concerned to ensure that state did not face any crisis.

“Official tour programme during the pandemic time is not good. Tour events cause large gatherings and this might have led to spread of Covid-19. From Itanagar to border districts, I have regularly reviewed the situation and remained in touch with the deputy commissioners to get ground updates,” said Rijiju.

He also said he has arranged many essential items needed to fight Covid-19 in the state. The minister informed that the government of India is prioritizing vaccinating all the citizens of the country by December-end.