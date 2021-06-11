Inauguration of BJP office comes under public scanner

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 10 Jun: The inauguration ceremony of the new state BJP office here on Thursday has come under the scanner of the people of the state. At a time when partial lockdown is still in place and large gatherings are banned, hundreds of people reportedly gathered for the inauguration programme.

Several central BJP leaders also turned up, even as the state continues to monitor the entry of outsiders into the state because of the rising cases of Covid-19.

Also, the office inauguration caused traffic snarls in Vivek Vihar and Chandranagar areas. One side of NH 415 was blocked exclusively for the inaugural event, thereby causing traffic snarls.

Many citizens took to social media to express anguish over the event which top BJP leaders of the state, including Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowma Mein and MoS Kiren Rijiju, attended.

Later, when asked about the breaking of the Covid-19 SOPs at the event, the chief minister claimed that all SOPs were followed.

“Gathering was restricted and we followed Covid-appropriate behaviour,” Khandu said.