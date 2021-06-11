Rijiju launches distribution campaign of AYUSH-64 and immunity boosting medicines

ITANAGAR, 10 Jun: Union Minister of State for AYUSH, Kiren Rijiju on Thursday launched the distribution campaign of AYUSH-64 tablets for Covid-19 patients, along with Ayurveda immunity boosting medicines, and handed over testing and screening materials for Covid-19 to the state’s health department.

During the distribution programme, which was organized at the civil secretariat here by the health department, Rijiju said that “AYUSH-64 is clinically tested and proven and found to be highly effective in Covid management by curing moderate and mild asymptomatic cases, besides boosting immunity.”

Rijiju also handed over 14,000 testing and screening materials for Covid-19 and 5,000 oxygen pulse meters to Health Minister Alo Libang.

Libang thanked the MoS “for his contribution towards boosting the department in the hour of need.”

Principal Health Secretary Dr Sharat Chauhan and NHM State Mission Director CR Khampa also spoke.

The programme was attended by adviser to health minister Goruk Pordung, ICR DC Talo Potom, Papum Pare DC Pige Ligu and all directors and senior officers of the health department. (DIPR)