Assn seeks mass transfer and posting

ITANAGAR, 11 Jun: The All Arunachal Contractor’s Welfare Association has urged the chief minister to initiate steps for mass transfer and posting of all heads of departments, in order to discourage corruption in the state.

In a representation to the chief minister, the association on Friday said that “overstaying of officers in particular posting places breeds corruption and deprives other officers of their equal opportunity to provide services in different places of the state.”

Referring to the government order No PERS-126/2004/4516, dated Itanagar, 19 December, 2008, in which the tenure of government servants in any place is mentioned as two years instead of three years, the association claimed that “many officers, including chief engineers and executive engineers, are staying at single posting place permanently.”

The association further said: “Every elected leader wants transfer and posting of their chosen government officers and staffers to use them in getting government projects for their kith and kin and main workers, which is the main cause of corrupt practice. Such transfer and posting demoralizes officers who have no good connection with politicians.”