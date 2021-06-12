DC convenes meeting to discuss new primary-level textbook

ITANAGAR, 11 Jun: Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom on Friday convened a virtual meeting with MLA Techi Kaso, Mayor Tame Phassang, ZPMs Tok Tama, Taro Tagia and Biri Taming, Art & Culture Director Tamune Messar, the DDSE, GPCs, GPMs, IMC corporators, representatives of the ANYA and the ANSU, and public leaders to discuss the new primary-level textbook that the state government is contemplating to bring out, providing a detailed insight into the traditions, cultures, customs, history, arts, etc, of the state.

“The DC sought their cooperation to provide with all the details like folkdances, folksongs, fine arts, artifacts, festivals, heritage centres, costumes and ornaments, musical instruments, weaving materials, traditional hunting, equipments, blacksmith, silversmith, artisans, etc, so that important aspects are not missed out,” the ICR DIPRO informed in a release.

The art & culture director informed that “the state government is contemplating including a book on cultures and traditions of Arunachal Pradesh for the syllabus of primary level and history of Arunachal Pradesh for the syllabus of secondary level, and for it cooperation of all concerned is required,” the DIPRO said.

The MLA, the mayor, the panchayat members and the others lauded the initiative and offered constructive suggestions.

The DC asked the participants to submit the details on or before 18 June, 2021, and said that the matter would be reviewed again with all the stakeholders once it is finalized, prior to sending it to the art & culture department, the DIPRO said.