Social worker’s death mourned

ITANAGAR, 11 Jun: The Confederation of Service Associations of Arunachal Pradesh (CoSAAP) has deeply mourned the sudden demise of Pate Tatung, elder brother of CoSAAP president Pate Marik, on 10 June at the DCH in Chimpu at the age of 61.

“Late Tatung was a social activist with a very straightforward character who did not tolerate any type of injustice. He was a true guide and fatherly figure in the Ponglu society, fondly respected and loved by all sections of society,” the CoSAAP stated in a condolence message.

He is survived by his wife, four sons and three daughters.

Expressing condolences to the bereaved family, the CoSAAP prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

It also prayed for speedy recovery of Tatung’s wife Winny Pate and second son Sonny, who are still undergoing treatment at the DCH in Chimpu.