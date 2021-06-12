MLA inspects developmental activities

BOMDILA, 11 Jun: Thrizino-Buragaon MLA Kumsi Sidisow recently visited Doimara circle in his home constituency to inspect the ongoing developmental activities and ascertain the needs of the people.

The MLA officially commissioned the police station in Kamengbari village, in the presence of the DGP, on Thursday. He also visited the construction sites of the CO office and the inspection bungalow in Doimara.

Interacting with the villagers, Sidisow urged them to observe Covid-appropriate behaviour and get vaccinated. He distributed masks, sanitizers and ration items to the villagers. (DIPRO)