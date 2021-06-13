100% vaccination of 45+ group achieved in 5 villages in Changlang

CHANGLANG, 12 Jun: One hundred percent vaccination of people aged 45 and above was achieved in five villages in Changlang district – New Changlang, Longri, Namchik Havi, Kachang and Maithingpum – on Saturday.

The vaccination teams were led by EAC Mary N Taloh, SDO Rakesh Rai, and EAC Namrata Bhatt.

To achieve the vaccination coverage, under the guidance of DC Dr Devansh Yadav, the medical and administrative teams conducted door-to-door vaccination of the targeted beneficiaries, with the help of panchayat and public leaders of the villages concerned. Many more villages are to be covered in the coming week. (DIPRO)

