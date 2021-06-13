ANSU accuses SP of making objectionable remarks

ITANAGAR, 12 Jun: The All Nyishi Students’ Union (ANSU) has said that the Itanagar capital region (ICR) SP used objectionable remarks against the union.

In a press statement, the union said that the SP made objectionable remarks to its executive members at the naka point near Nyedar Namlo-B Sector here on 9 June while they were on the way to the ANSU office on an “urgent work.”

ANSU president Nabam Dodum demanded that the chief minister and the home minister transfer the SP to a “non-Nyishi district” within a week, and warned of launching a democratic movement if the union’s demand is not met.

The union’s general secretary Gora Rikam Bhai said that the union’s members have been working continuously for the welfare of the general public with the consent of the district administration since the lockdown was imposed.

“But the SP has insulted us by using unpleasant words towards on-duty ANSU executive members, who had already obtained plying permit from the ICR DC,” he said.

“We have distributed essential items and even constructed bamboo fencing at the burial ground during the Covid-19 lockdown, risking our own lives. But despite all this, we have been abused by the ICR SP,” the union’s general secretary said.

While the police refused to respond to the specific allegation, they said that many cars, including those belonging to government officials, were sent back during the curfew hours.