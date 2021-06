Aini Taloh donated blood for the 32nd time on 12 June at the blood bank of Bakin Pertin General Hospital in Pasighat. She donated blood to a critical Covid patient admitted in the dedicated Covid hospital at the AYUSH centre in Pasighat, after being contacted by the blood bank officer. Kenzing Dai, a volunteer of AYANG, also donated blood to the same patient. AYANG, an NGO run by Taloh, has reached out to hundreds of people in need of blood.