Army provides assistance to de-addiction centre

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, 14 Jun: The Indian Army battalion based here in Changlang district provided help to the de-addiction centre here run by NGO Tribal Development & Welfare Society on Monday.

Presently, the de-addiction centre, located in Upper Miao, has 21 occupants.

An army doctor conducted free checkups and thereafter provided medicines free of cost to all the occupants of the centre. The army also provided two quintals of rice and one quintal of wheat along with salt, biscuits, etc. The army also assured to provide saline and other needed medicines in a couple of days.

The battalion’s officer-in-command reiterated the army’s commitment to contribute in making Miao a drug-free administrative subdivision. He also assured to help the United Miao Mission and its youth wing, Miao Singpho Ramma Hpung, in getting funds for construction of a youth club in Miao under the army’s civic action programme.

“Apart from fighting insurgents and restoring peace and tranquillity, the Indian Army is committed to bridge the gap with the common masses,” he said.

The de-addiction centre started the course for its occupants on 1 June. Those undergoing treatment are from Jairampur, Namsangmukh (Deomali), Kharsang, Namsai and Miao, besides Jagun in Assam. They will undergo a four-month course and, apart from medication, the centre will also help them through meditation, yoga, counselling and group sharing.

The centre’s in-charge, Bigu Saikia expressed gratitude to the Miao battalion of the Indian Army for conducting free checkups and providing free medicines.

“The help given by the army will play a vital role in making the de-addiction course a success,” he said, and appealed to all concerned to take the best advantage of the facility being provided by the centre.