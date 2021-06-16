Gov expresses concern over pending pension cases

ITANAGAR, 15 Jun: Governor BD Mishra has expressed deep concern over the number of pending pension cases in the state.

Sharing his concern with Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who called on him at the Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday, Mishra said that widows and orphans have been approaching him with regard to the inordinate delay in processing the pension cases, and said that pending pension cases must be settled at the earliest.

The governor and the DCM discussed revenue issues vis-à-vis the Covid-19 pandemic, hydropower development, non-conventional energy resources, pending pension cases, and various developmental matters.

The governor commended Mein for his “in-depth focus on developmental progress and personal monitoring of projects, especially in hydropower and non-conventional energy resources.”

He said that Arunachal has huge potential and it must harness it for the benefit of the people and for making Arunachal a revenue surplus state.

The governor suggested taking up more projects under non-conventional energy resources to tap solar energy.

“Solar-powered projects must be encouraged and those installed earlier must be revived,” he said, citing the example of the solar-powered project in Vijaynagar in Changlang district, which provides power for domestic lighting and telecommunication.

The DCM assured the governor that the pension settlement cases would be streamlined at the earliest. (Raj Bhavan)