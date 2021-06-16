Gov pays homage to Galwan heroes

ITANAGAR, 15 Jun: Governor BD Mishra paid homage to the brave Indian soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice while protecting the country in the Galwan valley on this day last year.

“I salute them for their bravery, courage, patriotism and supreme sacrifice in their service to the nation,” the governor said, joining the people of Arunachal in paying gratitude to the martyrs and their family members.

Recalling the supreme sacrifice of the soldiers of the 16th battalion of the Bihar Regiment, led by their Commanding Officer Col B Santosh Babu, the governor said that

the sacrifice made by the soldiers have not gone in vain.

“They fought gallantly and dropped many enemy soldiers dead. The nation is proud of them and their mission to ensure that every inch of Mother India, anywhere and everywhere along the international boundary is safe and secured,” he said.

The governor said that there cannot be any compromise with the integrity and sovereignty of India. (Raj Bhavan)