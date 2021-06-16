2 houses in Durpa-1 declared micro-containment zones

KIMIN, 15 Jun: Papum Pare Deputy Commissioner Pige Ligu on Monday declared the two houses in Durpa-1 village in Kimin subdivision as micro-containment zones for 14 days, in view of clustering of Covid-19 positive cases in the two houses.

The residents of both the houses have been strictly directed to follow the Covid-19 SOPs.

The DC said violators would be prosecuted under Section 51 (C) of the Disaster Management Act and under Section 188 IPC.

The declaration was made as per the recommendation of the district medical officer. (DIPRO)